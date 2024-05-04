Singareni workers tax exemption back in the spotlight

Since I-T comes under the purview of the Centre, political leaders except from the BJP are somehow managing the situation by shifting the blame in the delay onto the Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 07:26 PM

Peddapalli: The long pending issue of Income Tax exemption for Singareni coal mine workers is once again in focus as the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections picks up momentum. Votes of coal mine workers could play a vital role in the Peddapalli and Khammam parliament constituencies.

Workers are raising the issue of I-T exemption when political leaders and candidates of various political parties visit the coal mines as part of their campaigns.

Also Read Congress promises fake, says Vinod Kumar

Since I-T comes under the purview of the Centre, political leaders except from the BJP are somehow managing the situation by shifting the blame in the delay onto the Centre.

Compared to other government employees, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers get slightly higher wages since they get an additional underground allowance. The wages of the workers were further hiked with the implementation of the 10th Wage Board recommendations.

I-T slabs of workers too changed following the increase in their salaries with almost the all workers coming under the purview of I-T. Miners, who initially felt happy with the implementation of the wage board recommendations, were however disappointed since a huge amount was being deducted from their salaries towards I-T.

There are about 41,000 employees working across Singareni, who are paying I-T amounts ranging from Rs.1,000 to Rs.12,000.

Despite their effort to get exemptions, miners said they are losing three months’ salary in the name of Income Tax every year. As a result, the miners, who used to compete for overtime (OT), play day and other duties to get additional income, are staying away from such duties.

The demand for I-T exemption has been there for several decades, and whenever there is an election, political leaders promise the workers to take steps for the exemption.

But, with the final decision with the Centre, nothing much has happened. The previous BRS government had in 2015 passed a resolution in the Assembly in favor of the I-T exemption and sent the resolution to the Centre, which has not responded even after nine years.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a senior coal mine worker, K Anand alleged that political parties were not focusing on the permanent benefits of I-T exemption.

Though the company was paying Rs.7,000 crore to both the State and union governments every year, they were not ready to provide at least Rs.1000 crore as benefit to workers by giving exemption from I-T, INTUC leader Jagan said.

Privatization of coal blocks is another issue that could have an impact on the polls. Four years ago, the union government decided to privatize Sattupalli, Koyyagudem, KK6 (Mandamarri), Sravanapalli coal blocks.

However, it was forced to go slow on the proposal following resistance from workers and trade unions. Though the government called for tenders for the blocks and the Sattupalli block got bidders, that was also put on hold due to technical reasons.