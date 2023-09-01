Singareni workers to receive Rs. 4 lakh as arrears

According to the preliminary estimate, Rs.1726 crore will be paid as arrears and an average worker will receive an arrears of approximately Rs. 4 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees and workers are set to receive 23 months arrears as per the recommendations of the eleventh wage board soon. According to the preliminary estimate, Rs.1726 crore will be paid as arrears and an average worker will receive an arrears of approximately Rs. 4 lakh. Over 40,000 employees will receive the arrears. The arrears will be deposited in the accounts of the workers in two instalments within one month.

According to Director (Finance &Personnel) N Balaram the process of calculation of salary arrears had been started with the coordination of the personnel, accounts, auditing, ERP, SAP, IT and other departments. He asked officials to first take up auditing process on the salary arrears of the employees, then the programme design and SAP test runs to pave the way for the payments. The arrears would be first paid to the current employees and the retired workers would receive their arrears shortly after that, he clarified.

