Mancherial Collector asks officials to achieve goal of planting 3 lakh saplings

Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials concerned to chalk out an action plan to achieve the goal of planting 3 lakh saplings in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials concerned to chalk out an action plan to achieve the goal of planting 3 lakh saplings in the district as part of diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s independence. He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul convened a review meeting here on Thursday.

Santosh told the officials to achieve goals set for the district by August 26. He stated that identification of spots for planting saplings and digging pits were already complete. He asked them to take steps to plant saplings before the deadline and to take measures to protect the saplings.

District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, District Industries Officer Raghu and officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited and municipal commissioners were present.