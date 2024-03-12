| Youth From Four Siddipet Mandals To Be Considered As Locals In Singareni Recruitment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 06:44 PM

Siddipet: Unemployed youth from the four mandals of Akkannapet, Bejjanki, Husnabad and Koheda in Siddipet district will be considered as locals for recruitment to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited from now onwards.

These four mandals were merged with Siddipet district by separating them from the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the reorganisation of districts in the State in 2016

According to earlier rules, the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts used to be considered as local areas for Singareni recruitment.

However, these four mandals, which were automatically part of the Hyderabad zone after their merger in Siddipet, had lost their local status.

Unemployed youth from these four mandals had met Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar seeking his help for considering them as locals.

Prabhakar spoke to Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and explained the issue to him, following which Bhatti Vikramarka ordered the SCCL officials to consider these four mandal youths as locals in recruitment.