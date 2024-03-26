SCCL Kothagudem area set a new records in coal production

Not only in production but also in transportation of coal the area set a new record.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 06:37 PM

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Kothagudem area has set a new record by achieving highest coal production in the history of the company.

The coal mines in the area produced 135.16 lakh tonnes of coal by March 25 surpassing the previous record of 134.56 lakh tonnes of coal production in the financial year 2019-20. Not only in production but also in transportation of coal the area set a new record.

Also Read Ensure cleanliness in Bhadrachalam, ITDA PO tells officials

150.06 lakh tonnes of coal was transported by March 25 in this financial year. It was remarkable that JVR coal handling plant (CHP) has exceeded the target of 100 lakh tonnes by transporting 100.28 lakh tonnes (2494 rakes) of coal as on March 25, informed the area general manager M Shalem Raju.

The coal production targets were achieved with the directions of SCCL chairman and managing director N Balaram and the advice of director (project and planning) G Venkateswara Reddy, the general manager said and congratulated all the employees and officials in achieving the goal.

He asked the employees and officials to show the same spirit in achieving the coal production target of 157.50 lakh tonnes set for the coming financial year 2024-25 for the progress of the company.