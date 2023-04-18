Singer Mano honoured with a doctorate for his contributions to music industry

The multi-talented artiste recently completed 38 years in the music industry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:29 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: Renowned playback singer and dubbing artiste Mano, who recently completed 38 years in the music industry, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University in recognition of his contributions to music as a singer and musician.

The multi-talented artiste took to his Twitter handle to share the news and a photo of him holding the honorary doctorate.

“Bestowed with a doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University on my completion of more than 25k songs in 15 Indian languages and 38 years in the Indian music industry as a singer and musician. Humbled, Honoured, and Much Love to All Who Have Supported Me, All Always (sic),” he wrote.

Born as Nagoor Saheb, Mano has recorded more than 25,000 songs for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Konkani and Assamese films. Some of his songs include hits like ‘Ruku Ruku Rukmini’, ‘Priya Priyatama Ragalu’, ‘Mukkala Mukkabala’, and many others. He has also made a name for himself as a dubbing artiste by lending his voice to the legendary Rajinikanth for most of his films in Telugu.