Sangareddy: Singur Multipurpose Project receives 4,500 cusecs of water

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Sangareddy: Singur Multipurpose Project was receiving 4,578 cusecs of water as the upstream area in Sanagreddy distinct received moderate rains during the past few days.

The storage capacity in the project touched 19.772TMCft against its total capacity of 29.917TMCft. The project has received 1.5TMCFT cumulative inflows since the monsoon begin on June 1 in the State.

Since the upstream area was receiving continuous rains, the inflows were expected to continue for at least the next couple of days.

