Sircilla Collector with rare blood group promises to donate blood

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 09:19 PM

Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha examining records in district headquarters blood bank on Saturday.

Sircilla: Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, who said his blood group was the rare ‘O-negative’, assured here on Saturday that he would donate his blood to patients who required blood.

The Collector made a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital on Saturday evening and examined facilities in the emergency ward, blood bank, ICU, maternity ward, NICU, operation theater and other wards. Interacting with doctors, he enquired about the problems in the hospital. Enquiring about blood stock available in the blood bank, Jha said that if necessary, he was ready to donate his blood in emergencies.

When the doctors explained about the problems in the ICU and NICU, he responded positively and assured to take steps to solve them. Responding to patients’ complaints about the drinking water problem, the Collector assured to solve the problem. RMO Saikumar and staff were present.