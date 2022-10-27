Sircilla: Former Janashakthi militant held for illegally possessing country-made revolver

Rajanna-Sircilla: Konaraopet police arrested former Janashakthi militant Nevuri Hanumaiah for illegally possessing a country-made revolver (Tapancha) and two 8 mm bullets.
In a press note on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde said a native of Bavusaipet of Konaraopet mandal, Hanumaiah earlier worked for the Janashakti party. Party leaders had given him tapancha and bullets to protect himself while continuing the party activities.
Hanumaiah, who hid it in his agricultural field, on Wednesday evening collected it to threaten his son, who was quarreling with him over the death of his wife. While he was moving towards home by collecting the weapon, police interrupted him and seized the tapancha and two 8 mm bullets from him.
Police arrested him and registered the case. On Thursday, he was produced in court.