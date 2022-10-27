Police seizes 150 two wheelers, 5 autos in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Nizamabad: The police seized about 150 two wheelers and five autos, which were found without any valid documents on Thursday.

The police during a special drive in the Malapally area under the Nizamabad Town-I police station limits, found many vehicles plying without valid documents and seized them.

The police urged the people to carry necessary documents of the vehicles along with them to avoid penalty and seizure of vehicles.

The police also cautioned people against renting their houses without proper enquiry about the tenant. They encouraged people to install CCTV cameras in their areas as it helps in controlling crime.