Sircilla: Last date for applications for teaching posts at TSWR Degree College extended

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sat - 27 August 22
Hyderabad: The last date for submitting applications for teaching posts in BSc (Hons) Fashion Design and Technology at TSWR Degree College for Women, Sircilla, has been extended to September 11.

For applications and more information on eligibility, salary particulars, visit the website www.tswreis.ac.in.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society in collaboration with NIFT-Hyderabad and Satavahana University is launching BSc (Hons) Fashion Design and Technology course at TSWR Degree College for Women, Siricilla from this October.

