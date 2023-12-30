Sircilla municipality passes resolution to continue with 7 villages as gram panchayats

Seven surrounding gram panchayats were merged in Sircilla municipality in the year 2018.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla Municipality has decided to continue with seven villages merged in the municipality as gram panchayats. In this regard, a resolution was passed in the municipal general body held in Sircilla on Saturday.

Seven surrounding gram panchayats were merged in Sircilla municipality in the year 2018. However, the local residents, who were not interested in continuing in the municipality, brought the issue to the notice of former Minister and local MLA KT Rama Rao before the assembly election.

During the elections, Rama Rao promised the villagers to take steps to continue villages as gram panchayats. A few days ago, villagers also met the MLA at his camp office. After this, the municipal general meeting convened by municipal chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani passed a resolution requesting the State government to provide administration facility to seven gram panchayats. It has also decided to send the resolution copy to the government.

Besides the gram panchayats issue, 17 other resolutions were also passed. The General body also passed a resolution asking the government to provide 200 units of free power to renters and as well as all house electricity services under Gruha Jyothi.

An increase in the number of bus services to facilitate the Maha Lakshmi scheme, a Rs.10,000 allowance for auto drivers from this month and a Rs.5 lakh insurance facility were among the resolutions.

The General body also passed a resolution asking the government to provide 90 percent subsidy on power to more than 14,000 sanchas (power looms) being operated in Sircilla. It wanted the government to continue Bathukamma, Ramzan, Christmas, KCR Kit, RVM and other government orders since scores of weavers depend on the weaving profession.

It also decided to invite tenders for the maintenance of parks, junctions, greenery at different spots apart from passing another resolution asking the government to issue orders by providing a transaction facility for lands allocated to people in BY Nagar and Padmanagar areas in Sircilla.