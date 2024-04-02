Steps taken to ensure irrigation facility for tribal farmers: ITDA PO

Jain said that for the tribal farmers who depend on agriculture for their livelihood in the agency areas, measures were being taken by ITDA to sink bore wells and dig water ponds to ensure water availability throughout the year for growing crops.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 11:18 PM

As many as 750 bore wells have been sunk with subsidy in the tribal villages through Giri Vikasam scheme for the tribal farmers to grow crops, informed ITDA PO Prateek Jain.

He along with trainee Collectors Yuvraj Marmat and Mayank Singh along with unit officers attended a video conference organised by Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF), Delhi for development of tribal farmers at ITDA conference hall at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

Later, the BRLF CEO Kuldip Singh said that in order to shed light on the lives of tribal farmers living in the agency area and to ensure sustainable agriculture for the development of tribals, a special plan has been prepared in partnership with the Telangana government.

Five gram panchayats in tribal areas would be surveyed; construction of water ponds and sinking of bore wells would be taken up where necessary to prevent water problems for tribal farmers in the future, the CEO said.

He requested support of ITDA officials for executing the task.