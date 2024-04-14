Gram Panchayats to be involved in wildlife protection

The department also stressed on the need for a coordinated effort in cutting down such incidents, especially use of snares or traps connecting electricity lines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 06:39 PM

The department also stressed on the need for a coordinated effort in cutting down such incidents, especially use of snares or traps connecting electricity lines.

Hyderabad: Gram Panchayats will now be playing a crucial role in wildlife protection, curbing man-animal conflicts and prevention of hunting and other unauthorized activities. This is after the Forest department expressed its concerns over increasing man-animal conflicts and hunting incidents. The department also stressed on the need for a coordinated effort in cutting down such incidents, especially use of snares or traps connecting electricity lines. The 12,769 Gram Panchayats in the State are likely to pass resolutions to this effect.

Accordingly, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PRRD) appointed Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment Deputy Commissioner P Ravinder as the nodal officer for finalizing different tasks.To begin with, man-animal conflict would be made one of the essential agendas for discussion in Gram Sabhas, especially forest fringe villages. Social boycotting of villagers involved in hunting of wild animals to be recommended, officials said.

Also Read Steps taken to ensure irrigation facility for tribal farmers: ITDA PO

Emphasis was being laid on creating awareness among villagers regarding the dangers involved in hunting and punitive provisions of Wildlife Protection Act. Issues relating to wildlife conservation or hunting would be discussed during the monthly District Protection Committee meetings.

Electricity department linemen or staff dealing with power supply in villages would also be sensitized.

Forest department Principal Secretary Vani Prasad said a model resolution draft was being prepared facilitating the Gram Panchayats to adopt and pass them. Wildlife protection can be achieved by involving local community and most people still were not aware that compensation would be paid to farmers in case of cattle killing. All such aspects would be informed to the Gram Panchayats and in turn to the villagers, she said.

“Villagers will be requested to share information with the Forest department on any wild animal movement in their vicinities. Similarly, they can alert us if they come across any poaching or hunting attempts,” said Vani Prasad, adding that post the elections once the model code of conduct was lifted, the resolutions could be passed by the Gram panchayats.

The forest department has already instructed the field staff on forest fringe villages to continuously sensitise villagers about about the ongoing “Catch the trap” drive. The intelligence network, including informers should be utilized on war footing basis and the Circle Head or District Forest Officer are to personally manage and monitor this aspect to bring effective results of prevention of poaching.

This apart, Forest Range Officers were directed to organize awareness and interactions sessions with other departmental officials, including Police, Revenue, Panchayat and Tribal Welfare and Electricity to cut down man-animal conflict and poaching activities.