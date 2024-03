Telangana News Today: Gruha Jyothi Scheme Bills, MLA Lasya Nanditha Accident, KTR Criticize Congress

Today's Telangana News includes zero electricity bills with the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Truck seizure that involved MLA Lasya Nanditha accident, and KTR criticizing Congress on farmers' issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 09:10 AM

Today’s Telangana News includes zero electricity bills with the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Truck seizure that involved MLA Lasya Nanditha accident, and KTR criticizing Congress on farmers’ issues.