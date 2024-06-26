Anahita Patny of Infra Green Foundation donates benches to NATCO Government High School

Infra Green Foundation is a personal project undertaken by Anahita that aims to promote the use of sustainable infrastructure.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 11:21 PM

Hyderabad: Anahita Patny, grand daughter of Pestonji Chermas Chairman & Managing Director, donated 100 benches to NATCO Government High School, Kukatpally.

Infra Green Foundation is a personal project undertaken by Anahita Patny, student at Oakridge International School Gachibowli, DP 2, and has now grown to so much more. The foundation aims to promote the use of sustainable infrastructure. Using waste plastic materials collected from the environment to make these infrastructural materials helps develop the environment extensively.

In addition to this, sustainable infrastructure is provided to underdeveloped schools and homes to ensure the growth of children and families. These sustainable infrastructural materials include bricks, roofs, furniture and more which are produced from multi-layered plastic collected and compressed from industrial waste.