Sircilla to New York: First batch of ‘Made in Telangana’ garments exported

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao shared about the export on Twitter on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:23 AM, Fri - 30 June 23

Rajanna Sircilla: For the first time, garments manufactured in Sircilla have directly been exported to New York by Green Needle, a manufacturing unit in the Sircilla Apparel Park.

About 1.17 lakh of GAP organic cotton boxers are out for the first delivery through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai.

“Happy to share that the first direct export cargo has been shipped by GREEN NEEDLE —the first factory at the Sircilla Apparel park for first customer—Gap organic Cotton boxers on their way to New York via JNPT at Mumbai. All Made In SIRCILLA/Telangana/India”, he tweeted.

The apparel park was established in Sircilla on about 60 acres for the manufacturing of garments under the auspices of Gokaldas Images Private Limited. The Green Needle has also set up its unit in the apparel park with clothing brand GAP being one of its customers.