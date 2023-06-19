Rajanna-Sircilla: Yellareddypet High School gets new look

Earlier in a dilapidated condition, the school was renovated with modern facilities under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Yellareddypet Zilla Parishad High School has got a new look. Earlier in a dilapidated condition, the school was renovated with modern facilities under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Local MLA and IT Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the renovated school on Tuesday. Based on a request from former students, Rama Rao had assured to develop the school. Under its corporate social responsibility, Give Telangana Foundation renovated the school.

The Old ZPHS has beem developed as a complex of schools by bringing the anganwadi centre, primary school and high school onto the same premises.

This means that right from anganwadi centres to students studying up to Class X will get accommodation in the school renovated by spending Rs 8.5 crore. Besides classrooms, playground, library, labs and other facilities were also developed.

A model lab along with 48 computers, 400 seating capacity dining hall, kitchen sheds, separate toilets for boys and girls, water filter plant, digital boards, running water facility and hand wash facility were also provided. The existing physical and bio science labs were strengthened by providing more facilities.

On the other hand, parents from adjacent mandals are now joining their wards since modern facilities have been provided to the students.