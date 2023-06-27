Sircilla police launch ‘Operation Jwala’ to empower girls with self-defense techniques

Named 'Operation Jwala,' this program focuses on teaching self-defense techniques to girls attending government schools across the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In response to the rising incidents of eve-teasing, attacks, sexual harassment, chain snatching, and other crimes against women, the district police have introduced an innovative initiative aimed at fostering self-confidence among girl students.

Named ‘Operation Jwala,’ this program focuses on teaching self-defense techniques to girls attending government schools across the district. Over the next three months, professional trainers will impart these essential skills to students from 113 government high schools.

Initially, the ten-day training program will commence in five schools located in Sircilla and Vemulawada areas. Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan, the mastermind behind Operation Jwala, officially launched the initiative at Geetanagar Zilla Parishad High School in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, SP Mahajan emphasized the significance of self-protection in today’s times, particularly for women. He stated that empowering girls with self-defense techniques would enable them to face challenges courageously during emergencies.

These self-defense techniques aim to equip women with the skills necessary to protect themselves from sexual assaults, chain snatching incidents, and eve-teasers. Highlighting the Telangana police’s commitment to women’s and girls’ safety, SP Mahajan mentioned the dedicated SHE teams were operating undercover in bus stands and crowded areas to curb harassment. He urged women and girl students to promptly inform the SHE team or dial 100 without hesitation if they experience harassment.

District Education Officer Ramesh Kumar expressed concern over the recurring problems faced by accomplished women and stressed that safeguarding women was the responsibility of every citizen.

Recognizing the value of self-defense training in empowering women during challenging situations, DEO Kumar encouraged girl students to make the most of the ongoing self-defense training program organized by the police department. He lauded the police department for initiating this much-needed self-defense program.

The event saw the presence of school headmaster Bhagyarekha, CIs Anil Kumar and Upender, GCDO Padmaja, and other notable individuals.