Sircilla weaver comes up with special sari for Goddess Sita

'Pattu peethambaram', which used to be worn by rich women during Nizam’s era, was being weaved for the first time in Sircilla with the help of handloom by Hariprasad.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 05:46 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A weaver from Sircilla, Veldi Hariprasad, who was in the news earlier by weaving the G20 logo on a single handloom cloth, has now come up with ‘pattu peethambaram’ sari for Goddess Sita.

In order to present a special sari to the Goddess Sita on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami scheduled for Thursday, Hariprasad weaved an attractive ‘pattu peethambaram’ sari by spending 20 days. The 750 gram-sari was weaved by using 600 grams of silk thread and 150 grams of silver zari.

‘Pattu peethambaram’, which used to be worn by rich women during Nizam’s era, was being weaved for the first time in Sircilla with the help of handloom by Hariprasad. Though such saris used to be woven near Siddipet earlier, only a few weavers are continuing the practice, it is learned.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hariprasad said that in order to present a special sari to Goddess Sita on the occasion of Sri Ramana Navami, he weaved the ‘pattu peethambaram’ sari, spending Rs.45,000.

“After completing the sari, I contacted IT Minister KT Rama Rao, based on whose instructions, I handed over the sari to Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar on Tuesday,” he said.

Earlier, Hariprasad has weaved the G20 logo on a handloom cloth, a sari that could be fitted into a match box and passed through the hole of the needle, the national anthem on a single cloth and so on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated Hariprasad for weaving the G20 logo in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.