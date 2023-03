| Congress Leader Injured During Rally In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Khammam: A Congress leader was injured as he came under a tractor driven by former minister Renuka Chowdhary during a rally at Wyra in the district on Sunday.1The injured leader Mustafa of Khammam was shifted to a hospital with a fractured leg.