Siri helps TSS rout Twin Cities 4-0 in Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League

Siri scored four goals in Telangana Sports School’s 4-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Siri scored four goals in Telangana Sports School’s 4-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League

Hyderabad: Siri scored four goals in Telangana Sports School’s 4-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Wednesday.

The goalscorer was in scintillating form against the Twin Cities scoring in the 11th, 33th, 36th and 43th minute of the game. In the other matches, Nandhini shone with a hat-trick as Deccan Dynamos beat Gajwel FC 3-0. Hyderabad Women’s FC edged past Care Football Academy 1-0 as Chaitra netted the only goal for the winners.

Also Read Rajat Patidar to sub in for Virat Kohli in first two India-England Tests

Results: Hyderabad Women”s FC 1 (Chaitra 1) bt Care Football Academy 0, Telangana Sports School 4 (Siri 4) bt Twin Cities FC 0, Deccan Dynamos FC 3 (Nandhini 3) bt Gajwel FC 0.