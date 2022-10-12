ECIL to provide assistive devices to PwDs in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Kothagudem: The Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has come forward to provide physical aids and assistive devices to persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the district.

Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) founder president Sathish Gundapuneni said the company, in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), was conducting camps to select eligible PwDs.

A camp was held at Manugur on Wednesday and similar camps would be conducted at Yellandu market yard on Thursday (Oct 13) and at district welfare office at Old Kothagudem on Friday. PwDs should make use of the opportunity by participating in the camps to apply for the physical aids they need. To apply, they should attend the camp with their medical certificate, Aadhaar card, ration card (income proof), two passport size photos and their phone number, Sathish said.

Taking the example of ECIL, local organizations like SCCL, Nava Limited, ITC, KTPS and other corporate companies should come forward and work for the development of the PwDs, he urged.