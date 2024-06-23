Sirpur (T) MLA to launch protest for delay in bridge repair works; Student unions stage sit-in at Bandi’s office

MLA Dr P Harish Babu announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike in protest of delay in completing repair works of a high-level bridge across Peddavagu.

A view of a temporary bridge built across Peddavagu river got washed way due to rains at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike in protest of delay in completing repair works of a high-level bridge across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar from Monday onwards. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, declaring his strike after inspecting the under-repair bridge on Sunday.

Harish, in the letter, said that the approach road of the bridge was not complete. A portion of the bridge collapsed due to excavation of sand, affecting connectivity of Dahegaon and Kaghaznagar mandals in 2022. During the Parliament polls, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka had inspected the work and assured to take steps to expedite the work, he recalled.

The MLA further said that the executing agency did not form the approach road citing delay in payment of bills. A temporary bridge was washed away due to rains. Consequently, connectivity to nearly 50 villages was affected. The issue was brought to notice of Seethakka several times, but in vain, he said.

Harish said that he would launch the hunger strike by sitting at the bridge on Monday at 9 am. He demanded the government to restore the connectivity and transportation facilities by completing the remaining work on the bridge at the earliest.

NEET paper leakage: Student unions stage protest at Union Minister’s office in Karimnagar

Police foiled an attempt by student unions to lay siege to the office of union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Sunday.

Activists of left wing student unions including AISF, SFI and PDSU tried to stage a demonstration at the union Minister’s office protesting his silence on the NEET paper leakage issue. Emerging from Court Chowk, they tried to rush towards his office. However, the police foiled their attempt by placing barricades across the road. The agitating students then staged a protest by sitting on the road and raised slogans against Sanjay Kumar for not speaking out on the NEET issue.They demanded his resignation.

The police and students also clashed when the latter tried to jump across the barricades. The protestors were later shifted to the police station.