SIT arrest 3 more persons in TSPSC question paper leak case

12:22 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Three more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police in connection with the TSPSC exam question paper scam on Monday.

The arrested persons are Navin, Mahesh and Prashanth. The trio had allegedly purchased the AEE question paper from the Deputy Engineer of the Power department, Ramesh, who worked in Warangal and was also running a coaching centre in Warangal.

Navin, Mahesh, and Prashanth after obtaining the question paper had allegedly resorted to copying into the exam using electronic devices. So far 48 persons have been arrested in the case by the SIT.

