Sitaraman’s statement on rupee sparks meme fest on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:40 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Finance Minster: Nirmala Sitaraman.

Hyderabad: At a time when the rupee’s value is sinking alarmingly, the Union Finance Minister made comments that gave way to a meme fest online.

She said, “I look at it not as rupee sliding but dollar strengthening

Nirmala Sitharaman made the statement at the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, D.C.

The IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which started on October 10, concluded on October 16.

Several leaders, experts, and activists from across the globe took part in the event to discuss how to overcome multiple overlapping crises being faced by developing countries.

Here are a few reactions:

Say it like nimmo tai pic.twitter.com/Vc0BgZNnBc — 🌼 (@its_sana8) October 16, 2022

The newest meme template is here. 🙏 https://t.co/MveHpnBoYd — Ms.Medusssa (@ms_medusssa) October 17, 2022