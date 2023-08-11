| Six Arrested For Gang Rape Of Woman In Gorakhpur

Six arrested for gang rape of woman in Gorakhpur

The accused also face charges of murder, assault and illegal liquor manufacturing, the police added.

By IANS Updated On - 02:45 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image.

Gorakhpur: Six persons have been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on multiple charges, including the gang rape of a woman eight days ago, police said.

The accused also face charges of murder, assault and illegal liquor manufacturing, the police added.

A case has been registered against the six accused under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and the Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that the gang leader, Pradyuman Nishad, was arrested after being shot in the leg, while the remaining five accused were also taken into custody and subsequently sent to jail.

The main accused, Pradyuman Nishad, has nine previous cases registered against him. The other five accused also had several cases lodged against them in the past.