Six artisans injured at KTPS

Kothagudem: Six artisans were injured when they were engaged in repair work at KTPS at Paloncha in the district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 12th unit of the KTPS seventh phase plant which stopped functioning following leakage in boiler tubes. The workers suffered minor burn injuries when hot ash fell on them, officials said.

The workers were shifted to the KTPS clinic and were being treated. Their condition was said to be stable. The plant Chief Engineer Venkateswar Rao visited the clinic and enquired about the workers’ condition.

