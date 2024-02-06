| Six Forest Officials Suspended For Dereliction Of Duties In Erstwhile Adilabad

The order was issued by S Santharam, the Conservator of Forest for Kaleshwaram Zone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 05:54 PM

Mancherial: Six forest officials working with Jannaram division were placed under suspension for dereliction of duties. An order to this effect was issued by Kaleshwaram Zone Conservator of Forest S Santharam on Tuesday.

As per the order, Indanpalli Forest Section Officer Afzal Khan, Forest Beat Officer Sridhar, Kothapalli FSO Vinay Kumar, FBO Imran, Udumpur FSO Ravi Kumar and FBO Bhumesh were suspended for showing negligence in protecting the wild and wild animals in their jurisdictions.

These sections and beats reportedly registered felling of teak trees by smugglers and poaching of wild animals as well.