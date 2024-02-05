| Five Injured As Tsrtc Bus Overturns In Adilabad

Five injured as TSRTC bus overturns in Adilabad

Three passengers and the conductor of the bus suffered minor injuries when the vehicle turned turtle at a curve near the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 02:19 PM

Adillabad: Five persons including a conductor sustained injuries when a TSRTC bus, in which they were traveling, overturned at Charlapalli village in Tamsi mandal on Monday.

Three passengers and the conductor of the bus suffered minor injuries when the vehicle turned turtle at a curve near the village.

They were rushed to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

The driver lost control over the bus at the curve, resulting in the mishap, locals said.