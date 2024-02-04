Adilabad residents allege diversion of funds

Expressing displeasure over diversion of the funds, residents gathered at a junction in the colony and displayed posters saying the funds were sanctioned by the previous government, but diverted by the current government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Adilabad: Residents of Housing Board colony on Sunday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explain why funds to the tune of Rs.50 crore meant for development of the town were diverted.

Expressing displeasure over diversion of the funds, residents gathered at a junction in the colony and displayed posters saying the funds were sanctioned by the previous government, but diverted by the current government.

They alleged that Revanth Reddy, who declared that he would adopt Adilabad district in Indervelli mandal centre, was to blame for diversion of the funds and demanded that the funds be released immediately.