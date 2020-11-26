Six members of inter-state bike lifting gang held in Mancherial

During the course of interrogations, Gurulal and Jaspal admitted to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle

Mancherial: Six members of an inter-State bike lifting gang were arrested in Bellampalli on Thursday. Twelve motorbikes were recovered from their possession. The value of the booty was assessed to be Rs 8.48 lakh.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that the accused were Gurulal Singh, and Jaspal Singh of Punjab, and Dune Narender Singh from Chhattisgarh, Joseph Francis, Etankari Purushottam and Narendula Sridhar belonging to different parts of Bellampalli town. They were held when moving suspiciously in Bellampalli.

During the course of interrogations, Gurulal and Jaspal admitted to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle. They confessed to lifting bikes in Bellampalli and Ramagundam of Peddapalli districts, with the help of Francis, Purushottam and Sridhar. The two befriended Narender Singh in jail. Narender was apprehended for trading ganja, Satyanarayana stated.

The Commissioner commended Bellampalli Rural Inspector K Jagadesh and II town Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Rao and head constables Rajeshwar for playing a vital role in detaining the six members. Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, Additional DCP Sharath Chandra and Bellampalli ACP Rahman were present.

