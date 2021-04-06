Six of family hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy in Nagarkurnool

They were all shifted to Nagarkurnool Area Hospital where they are undergoing treatment

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: Six persons of a family were hospitalised after they consumed adultrated toddy in Chinnakarpamula village in Peddakothapalli mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday. They were all shifted to Nagarkurnool Area Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. The police officials are investigating into the matter.

