Suspicion rises in Addaguntapalli as unexplained deaths afflict only two

The demise of two individuals remains enigmatic following their consumption of allegedly contaminated toddy at the Addaguntapalli toddy compound on Wednesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:36 PM

Peddapalli: Mystery shrouds the death of two persons after they consumed what it is believed to be adulterated toddy in Addaguntapalli toddy compound on Wednesday night.

However, none of the other customers of the toddy compound, who consumed toddy sold in the depot on that day, had any ill effect so far, baffling the authorities.

While authorities are waiting for the post mortem report to decide on the cause of death, excise officials have also seized the depot after a case was registered against the toddy depot directors, following a complaint lodged by son of one of the victims. Officials have also collected samples of toddy and sent them for chemical analysis, but it would take at least two weeks for the report to be released.

Avinash, son of one of the victims Ramesh, complained to police alleging that his father died after consuming adulterated toddy sold in Addaguntapalli toddy depot. Based on the complaint, police seized the depot and registered a case against one of its directors Vanga Srinivas, other directors and society members.

Authorities say if the toddy was adulterated, other consumers should also be affected. Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramagundam Excise CI Ramesh said that they collected samples from the toddy depot and produced them in the court which would send samples to laboratory for chemical examination.