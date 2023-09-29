Six people killed during Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:51 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Atleast six persons were killed in separate incidents related to the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

According to reports, a boy died on the spot near Sanjeevaiah Park after falling off a moving truck transporting an idol for immersion. The deceased was identified as Praneet Kumar, a resident of Kishan Bagh area.

In another incident, a four-year-old boy died after falling from a two-wheeler driven by his father and came under the wheels of a trailer near Basheerbagh flyover. The incident occurred when his parents, residents of Bellampally were heading to Hussain Sagar for idol immersion.

In the third incident, Snehanath (14), from Cherlapatelguda died in Pocharam in Ibrahimpatnam mandal after he was mowed down by a tractor trolley during the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

In the fourth incident, Narasimhulu (50), from Shankarpally accidentally drowned in a lake while participating in the idol immersion. His body was retrieved on Friday.

On Thursday night, two youngsters identified as Nandu Kumar (24) and Dhruva Kumar (22) both friends from New Bowenpally who were proceeding to Hussain Sagar to watch the immersion procession died after their bike was hit by a truck near Mahankali temple road in Secunderabad.

Separate cases were booked and being investigated.