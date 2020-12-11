‘Six-pillar framework to position TS as global AI hub’

And one of the pillars is the AI-Innovestment Fund, a humanitarian investment fund dedicated to AI Innovation for Social Good

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government declaring 2020 as the year of AI, there are six pillars that have been developed in order to position the State as a global hub for AI. And one of the pillars is the AI-Innovestment Fund, a humanitarian investment fund dedicated to AI Innovation for Social Good. The other five pillars include Data Exchange Platform, Skilling and Education, Governance, Ethics and Privacy, Research and Innovation, and Enabling Adoption and Community Collaboration, informed Rama Devi, OSD and director – emerging technologies, ITEC Department, Telangana.

Speaking at the AI4All Conclave organised by CII, Ramadevi outlined that Artificial Intelligence is going to impact every sector including the government sector and it can be gauged only through partnerships, execution and policy framework. She added that launching a Centre for Research in Applied AI, a Centre for Deployment of Responsible Technologies in partnership with World Economic Forum and launching AI for AI (Agriculture Innovation) are some of the achievements.

“We also partnered with Wadhwani AI to develop a tool to measure the new born baby’s body weight using smartphone and have established a Telangana AI machine to fast track AI framework,” she informed. Cyient MD and CEO and CII Telangana chairman Krishna Bodanapu said that AI is not a replacement for human beings and it can be a great enabler for decision making for many enterprises. Similarly, STPI director CVD Ram Prasad said that AI can transform many sectors and large number of jobs will be created in AI in the future.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .