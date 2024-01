| Six Terrorists Arrested By Israel

Six terrorists arrested by Israel

By ANI Updated On - 28 January 2024, 01:45 PM

This handout picture released by the Israeli army on January 28, 2024, shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)

Tel Aviv: Overnight, Israeli security forces arrested five wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

At Qalandia, the forces arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and confiscated six weapons, including M-16 type weapons, pistols and ammunition.

The fighters arrested three more wanted men in the village of Araba.