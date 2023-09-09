Skill Development Corp scam: Clear case of abuse of power, money laundering, says YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:01 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Amaravati: The Skill Development Corporation Scam in which former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested, is a clear case of abuse of power, money laundering, and cheating, YSR Congress parliamentary party leader and MP V Vijaysai Reddy said on Saturday.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) Reddy said Naidu has committed innumerable cognizable offenses during his regime between 2014 and 2019.

“Chandrababu Naidu has committed innumerable cognizable offenses during his regime between 2014 and 2019. AP Skill Development Corporation Scam is a clear case of abuse of power, money laundering, and cheating. Naidu diverted public money into shell companies for personal gains.

“He orchestrated a major scam in the guise of an MoU with Siemens Ltd. Siphoning of Public Money meant for welfare and development is unpardonable. CID & ACB have adequate evidence to prove the offense committed by the TDP chief,” he said in the social media post.

Naidu was on Saturday arrested in connection with the fraud in an early morning police operation which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was arrested by the CID police at around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.