Chandrababu Naidu’s wife prays at Vijayawada temple

By IANS Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Vijayawada: Nara Bhuvaneswari visited Kanaka Durga temple here to pray for protection of her husband and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested on Saturday by the CID in Skill Development Corporation case.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

