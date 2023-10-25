Skill development scam case: AP High Court to hear Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition on October 27

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is currently facing allegations of corruption related to Skill Develpment Scam case which is being investigated by CID.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:03 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will hear the bail petition filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in the Skil Development Scam case on October 27. The matter was sent to the Division Bench on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu had submitted the bail petition earlier this month on October 19. His lawyers written to the court to grant him bail, stating his health condition. Naidu is currently facing allegations of corruption related to Skill Develpment Scam case which is being investigated by CID.