Sky Restaurant At Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad | Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad is soon going to become even more alluring with the addition of a Sky Restaurant. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has announced its plan to introduce this unique dining experience at this picturesque location.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad is soon going to become even more alluring with the addition of a Sky Restaurant. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has announced its plan to introduce this unique dining experience at this picturesque location.