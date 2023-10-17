Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Home | News | Sky Restaurant At Durgam Cheruvu Hyderabad Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation

Sky Restaurant At Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad | Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad is soon going to become even more alluring with the addition of a Sky Restaurant. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has announced its plan to introduce this unique dining experience at this picturesque location.  

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 05:36 PM, Tue - 17 October 23
Sky Restaurant At Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad | Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation

Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad is soon going to become even more alluring with the addition of a Sky Restaurant. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has announced its plan to introduce this unique dining experience at this picturesque location.

 

Related News

Latest News