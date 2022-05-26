SLG Hospitals’ 5K running and cycling event to spread awareness on deadly effects of tobacco

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: To raise awareness on the ill effects of tobacco, SLG Hospitals, Nizampet is collaborating with Happy Hyderabad Cycling Club and Hyderabad Cycling Group to organise a ‘5K Running and Cycling’ event at 6 am on Sunday. The event, which will feature more than 350 cyclists, runners, and fitness enthusiasts, will start from SLG Hospitals campus and go around Nizampet area, before concluding at the hospital premises, a press release said.

Quthbullapur MLA, KP Vivekananda, CMD, SLG Hospitals, Dandu Siva Rama Raju, and others will participate. Entry for the event is free, and enthusiasts who wish to take part can register their names by 9133339498/ 9912071202. All registered participants will be given a free T-shirt, and breakfast will be arranged at the hospital premises.