Smart India Hackathon 2023 grand finale at SNIST

The two-day SIH 2023-Software Edition will bring together over 200 talented student participants and 60 experienced mentors from across the country to collaborate and develop creative solutions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) has been announced as a Nodal Center to host the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 – Software Edition on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The SNIST is one of the 46 nodal centers in the country to host the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023.

This initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative problem-solving skills by addressing pressing challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organizations.

The two-day SIH 2023-Software Edition will bring together over 200 talented student participants and 60 experienced mentors from across the country to collaborate and develop creative solutions.

The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, industry representatives, academic leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, creating a dynamic environment for innovations, a press release said.