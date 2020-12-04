Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

With amateurs holding sway, Amandeep Drall was the top professional as she shot 2-over 74 and finished in a tie for second with Hunar Mittal. Amandeep however took the top cheque.

Noida: Young Hyderabad amateur golfer Sneha Singh took the spotlight as she completed a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg to triumph in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour that concluded on Thursday.

Being the first event after nine months at the Noida Golf Course, 16-year-old Sneha, who won a title on the Hero WPGT in 2019, overcame a difficult start and then a potentially crippling triple bogey to hold her nerve over the closing stretch to win by a comfortable margin of four shots. Her closing 74 gave her a total of 1-over 217.

Hunar Mittal, another talented amateur, carded the final day’s best score with an even par 72 that showcased a bogey free back nine of 2-under 34, as she aggregated 5-over 221.

With amateurs holding sway, Amandeep Drall was the top professional as she shot 2-over 74 and finished in a tie for second with Hunar Mittal. Amandeep however took the top cheque.

Sneha opened the day with a one-shot lead but bogeyed the Par-5 first. She quickly made amends with a birdie on second, but a triple bogey on Par-4 sixth endangered her title ambitions. She bounced back again with a birdie on Par-4 seventh and added another on Par-3 10th. Despite bogeys on 11th and then 14th, she held on with a birdie on 15th. She was also aided by the fact that Amandeep Drall had a rough front nine with four bogeys against just one birdie.

Vani Kapoor also had three bogeys and no birdies in the front nine. She managed only one birdie and then gave it away on 18th, allowing Sneha to stay in the race and eventually win.

