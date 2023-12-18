Sniffer dog ‘Julie’ dies of ailment in Nirmal

Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar said Julie had rendered outstanding services to the police department since 2018
Nirmal: Julie, a sniffer dog working for the police department died of an ailment after serving the department for five years, here on Monday.
In a statement, Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar said Julie had rendered outstanding services to the police department since 2018. He stated that she helped the police in cracking many tough cases. He paid tributes to her and opined that her services were precious. The police observed silence for two minutes to mark the death of Julie.
The police conducted the funeral by laying a wreath and by giving a gaurd of honor.