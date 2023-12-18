Farmers stage protest at Kesamudram market, allege low price

Officials grappled with the surplus, struggling to facilitate purchases through the e-NAM tenders amidst the overflow.

Mon - 18 December 23

Mahabubabad: Farmers in Kesamudram agriculture market staged a protest on Monday, alleging that traders deliberately slashed paddy prices by a significant Rs 400 per quintal compared to Saturday’s rates. The protest saw 43,000 bags of paddy flooding the market, surpassing its daily handling capacity.

Officials grappled with the surplus, struggling to facilitate purchases through the e-NAM tenders amidst the overflow. Farmers, expressing outrage, dumped their paddy at the market after weighing, accusing traders of inflicting financial losses upon them. The situation escalated as they obstructed the highway with a rasta roko, causing traffic disruptions.

With police and officials stepping in to pacify the protesting farmers, the farmers finally withdrew the protest. Assurances were made to address their concerns, promising better prices for the paddy the following day.

Reports indicated that the Jai Sriram variety fetched between Rs.2009 and a maximum of Rs.3301 per quintal, while the price for the RNR variety ranged from Rs.2000 to Rs.3159.

The HMT variety offered a minimum of just above Rs.2000, with Rs.3258 being the maximum price.