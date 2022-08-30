Sobhita Dhulipala puts on her nerd glasses and attends ‘The Illuminated’ book reading event

Recently, Sobhita shared a post talking about her first-ever book reading event.

Hyderabad: While Sobhita Dhulipala can surely increase the glamour quotient of any event she attends, the actor can be the biggest nerd in the room. We have seen Sobhita pursue her interests all the time. From being a keen traveller to being an avid reader, she has never shied away from adding several interesting fortes to her personality.

Recently, Sobhita shared a post talking about her first-ever book reading event. Taking to social media, she wrote: “GUESS WHAT

Did my first ever book reading yesterday, discussed the underlying themes of ‘The Illuminated’ – a book I thoroughly cherished, chatted about our processes as story-tellers of different mediums, joked a little, met simple people who won many awards, kinda realised that the character I hated the most was actually exactly like me(!), the Irish coffee was a clear blockbuster and look who received these author-signed new books!!!

Thanks @parmeshshahani and @ummrita for the lovely inscriptions on your books, @aninditaghose for your effervescence, @billysiddiqi for showing up as yourself, and @thewhitecrowstore for gifting me Avni Doshi’s gem of a book and the offer of free food(sic).”

Sobhita also shared a story on social media where she mentioned how much she fell in love with ‘The Illuminated’ and has been talking about it since the time she has read the book. She wrote: “A few months ago I put up ‘The Illuminated’ by Anindita Ghosh as my book of the month. I reached out and met the author to tell her how I cherished every word and time I came across. So today….We are doing a little gathering where we talk about the book, journeys, the characters, their conflicts, or hopes another special somethings. I’m quite excited to be doing this obviously nervous also cus I’m awkward AF.”

“if anyone is free and interested, just stop by. It is at 6 PM at someplace else in BKC. Write across the white crow book store. Even if you haven’t registered, just come. There is a bar also write across in case I suck LOL(sic),” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Night Manager’ and ‘Made In Heaven 2’.