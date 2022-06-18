Sobhita Dhulipala wants to ‘constantly reinvent herself as an artiste’

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: To say Sobhita Dhulipala is on cloud nine would be apt – season 2 of the actor’s Amazon Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’ will hit the OTT platform soon even as she’s still enjoying the success of ‘Major’ in theatres. The Telugu girl is going Hollywood as well with ‘Monkey Man’, an action thriller film in which she is cast opposite ‘Slumdog millionaire’ fame Dev Patel, who is also the director.

“Our production houses Thunder Road Films and Bron Studios have previously worked on films like the ‘John Wick’ series and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. So, it’s an exciting feeling,” she shared, about her Hollywood debut.

Sobhita didn’t think twice before taking up the extended cameo role in ‘Major’ because she’s already worked with the director Sashi Kiran Tikka, actor Adivi Sesh and music composer Sricharan Pakala in ‘Goodachari’. “They are my boys,” Sobhita smiles.

“‘Major’ is a labour of love because it was in the making for a very long time. The film has been a part of my system since 2016 (during ‘Goodachari’s filming), and to finally watch it become a massive success is a great feeling. There is nothing better than to know that people have cherished Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s journey,” she said.

In ‘Major’, there’s an intense scene where Sobhita’s character Pramoda Reddy hangs from the balcony of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, in a bid to escape the terrorists checking her room. “I had the most fun shooting that scene. I’ve always loved doing the action sequences myself as I’ve been a part of the NCC when I was younger. Someday, I hope to sign a hard-core action film,” the 30-year-old star shared.

Given Sobhita’s goddess-like looks and toned body, one would presume that she hits the gym regularly. But she clarifies, “This is going to sound ridiculous but it’s the truth – I’ve only worked out during my pageant and modelling days, and in the past seven years I’ve never stepped into the gym. I discovered Yoga in the lockdown phase, but I think it’s majorly just good genes. I am aware that even that has an expiry date, so my birthday resolution this year was to somehow incorporate gymming in my schedule.”

Calling her entire journey so far “gratifying”, Sobhita says she’s always been a “risk-taker who doesn’t choose a conventional path”. “I just don’t want to be at the receiving end of adulation, I want to constantly reinvent as an artiste. I take my craft seriously and whatever role I play, I want to belong with it. I protect my sensitivity but take those creative risks as well – it has been enriching,” added Sobhita, who is excited to work under Mani Ratnam’s direction in the Tamil period-drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Sobhita is always catching up on reading when she’s not filming. The actor also likes to express herself through fashion. “How you carry yourself, your aura and your presence are what matter when you first meet someone. Fashion, for me, isn’t just about clothes,” she shared.