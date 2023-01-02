Society for Public Safety established in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Siddipet: The Siddipet Police on Monday launched a Society for Public Safety (SPS) to maintain and repair CCTV cameras installed across the district.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Commissioner of Police N Swetha said Rs 22 lakh was allotted as an initial fund for SPS. Since the presence of CCTV cameras proved crucial in cracking several cases, the Commissioner said the Siddipet Police had decided to put a system in place to keep every CCTV camera functioning round the clock.

Even if they develop any technical snag, the SPS would rope in technicians to resolve them immediately.

There were 7,015 CCTV cameras in 499 Grama Panchayats and five municipalities in the district.