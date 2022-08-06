| Society To Save Rocks Felicitate Ghmc Officials For Preserving Rocks In City Parks

Society to Save Rocks felicitate GHMC officials for preserving rocks in city parks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Society to Save Rocks presented a plaque to V Krishna, GHMC Additional Commissioner of Urban Bio-Diversity wing.

Hyderabad: Appreciating the efforts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in preserving the rocks located inside the city parks, the Society to Save Rocks presented a plaque to V Krishna, GHMC Additional Commissioner of Urban Bio-Diversity wing.

J Shankaraiah, GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Serilingampally zone and other officials of the civic body were also present on the occasion.

The plaque was presented by the Society’s president Fatima Alikhan, former head of the Geography Department, Osmania University, at a programme held at GHMC park located at Prashashan Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

Frauke Quader, secretary, Society to Save Rocks, Sangeeta Varma, vice president of the committee, and Society members including Ravi Kumar Vundavalli and Sudheer Bhan were present.